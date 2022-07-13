KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow and Kilkenny could hit close to 30℃ on Monday next says Kilkenny forecaster Niall Dollard
Carlow was over 26℃ on Monday last but we could hit close to 30℃ by next Monday
Extreme heatwaves across Europe will push up temperatures in Ireland again this week.
Niall Dollard of Kilkenny weather says the next few days will be a little cooler before the mercury rises again.
“The fine, warmer weather will return, it will get increasingly warmer so that by Sunday, temperatures will be well into the mid-twenties,” said Niall.
“The warmest day now looks like Monday next with temperatures in the late twenties” he added.