Carlow and Kilkenny could hit close to 30℃ on Monday next says Kilkenny forecaster Niall Dollard

Extreme heatwaves across Europe will push up temperatures in Ireland again this week.

Carlow was over 26℃ on Monday last but we could hit close to 30℃ by next Monday.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny weather says the next few days will be a little cooler before the mercury rises again.

“The fine, warmer weather will return, it will get increasingly warmer so that by Sunday, temperatures will be well into the mid-twenties,” said Niall.

“The warmest day now looks like Monday next with temperatures in the late twenties” he added.