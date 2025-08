Carlow and Kilkenny appear to have escaped the worst of Storm Floris.

It made landfall overnight bringing with it damaging gusts and localised flooding to parts of Ireland with the north West coast the hardest hit where about 8,000 properties are without power.

Care is still needed on local routes as wind whips up and leaves fall on surface water.

But despite the damp start, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has some good news;