Hundreds of families from Carlow and Kilkenny, alongside others from across the country, are coming together this morning to remember those killed or seriously injured on our roads.

The gatherings are taking place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

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So far this year, nine people have died on roads in Kilkenny and Carlow, out of a national total of 161 road fatalities.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Seán Canney, along with the RSA and members of the emergency services, will attend the ceremony at the Bloomfield House Hotel in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

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Vice President of the Irish Road Victims’ Association, Leo Lieghio, says urgency in tackling road deaths is needed.

“It’s very poignant and Minister Canney can only learn from that, see the heartache that it causes, and we hope and pray that it finally gets through to him and they show the urgency that’s needed. Like there’s 161 deaths on our roads so far. The way it’s heading, it’s not going to get any better, and we need the government to listen.”