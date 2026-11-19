Two local fighters representing Ireland have returned home with medals from the Youth World Muay Thai Championships in Greece, following strong performances on the international stage.

The Championships concluded earlier this week and saw more than 800 young athletes from across the globe competing for world honours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the winners was Teagan Middleton, from Carlow Muay Thai in Bagenalstown, who claimed gold in the U14 -42kg Tatami category.

Casey Farrell, from Piltown, also secured a podium finish, winning bronze in the U18 +75kg category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Training out of Waterford Muay Thai, she adds another world championship medal to her record, having won gold at last year’s competition.