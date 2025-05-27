Local Liverpool supporters are among those left horrified by last night’s scenes which saw a car hit a number of people participating in Premier League victory parade.

Witnesses say they could ‘just hear screams’ – an open-top bus, with players showing off their trophy to tens of thousands of fans, had passed through Water Street just 20 minutes before it happened.

27 people have been taken to hospital – including four children.

A 53-year-old white man from Merseyside has been arrested and terrorism has been ruled out while a police presence remains at the scene this morning.

KCLR News is aware of a number of people from this locality who had attended the game – all are understood to be okay though are shocked by the incident.

Lifelong fan and Kilkenny Labour councillor Sean o’hArgáin had this reaction;

The KCLR Daily has been linking up to some of those who were in Liverpool at the time;