Several local sports clubs have been chosen to install EV chargers at their grounds.

Ireland’s largest private EV charging network, EasyGo, has been chosen to help deliver the €15 million government-backed initiative.

The project will bring 50 kW DC chargers to GAA, rugby, and tennis clubs acorss Carlow and Kilkenny.

This initiative is to help communities boost grassroots sports while expanding vital EV infrastructure nationwide.

The clubs that have signed up so far: