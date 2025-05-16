Carlow make the trip to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar this Saturday for a crucial Joe McDonagh Cup group stage match against Westmeath. With both teams still aiming to qualify for the final, the result will be important in shaping the final rounds.

Throw-in is at 4.00pm, and you can follow all the action live on KCLR, with coverage beginning on the Carlow frequency and moving to full frequency from approximately 3.20pm.

Analysis is with thanks to Flynn’s Metal Recycling Carlow.

Carlow Team to Face Westmeath – Joe McDonagh Cup

Goalkeeper

Brian Tracey

Full Back Line

2. Paul Doyle

3. Dion Wall

4. Niall Bolger

Half Back Line

5. Evan Kealy

6. Kevin McDonald

7. Jack McCullagh



Midfield

8. Ciaran Whelan

9. Fiachra Fitzpatrick

Half Forward Line

10. Jon Nolan

11. James Doyle

12. Donagh Murphy

Full Forward Line

13. Chris Nolan

14. Martin Kavanagh

15. Paddy Boland



Tailteann Cup: Carlow Host Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park

Carlow return to Netwatch Cullen Park this Sunday for their second match in the Tailteann Cup group stage as they take on Wexford.

After a competitive opening round, Niall Carew’s side will aim to register a win on home soil. Wexford will be looking to do the same in their pursuit of a knockout place.

Throw-in is at 2.30pm, and full live coverage is on KCLR, with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co. – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam, and superfine ground limestone.



Carlow Team to Face Wexford – Tailteann Cup

Goalkeeper

Ben McCarron

Full Back Line

2. Paddy McDonnell

3. Mark Furey

4. Colin Byrne



Half Back Line

5. John Phiri

6. Niall Hickey

7. John Murphy



Midfield

8. Kyle Nolan

9. Conor Doyle



Half Forward Line

10. Ross Dunphy

11. Darragh Foley

12. Mikey Bambrick

Full Forward Line

13. Conor Crowley

14. Kevin Murphy

15. Sean Murphy

Both games available live on KCLR with expert commentary and analysis throughout the weekend.