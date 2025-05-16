Carlow make the trip to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar this Saturday for a crucial Joe McDonagh Cup group stage match against Westmeath. With both teams still aiming to qualify for the final, the result will be important in shaping the final rounds.
Throw-in is at 4.00pm, and you can follow all the action live on KCLR, with coverage beginning on the Carlow frequency and moving to full frequency from approximately 3.20pm.
Analysis is with thanks to Flynn’s Metal Recycling Carlow.
Carlow Team to Face Westmeath – Joe McDonagh Cup
Goalkeeper
Brian Tracey
Full Back Line
2. Paul Doyle
3. Dion Wall
4. Niall Bolger
Half Back Line
5. Evan Kealy
6. Kevin McDonald
7. Jack McCullagh
Midfield
8. Ciaran Whelan
9. Fiachra Fitzpatrick
Half Forward Line
10. Jon Nolan
11. James Doyle
12. Donagh Murphy
Full Forward Line
13. Chris Nolan
14. Martin Kavanagh
15. Paddy Boland
Tailteann Cup: Carlow Host Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park
Carlow return to Netwatch Cullen Park this Sunday for their second match in the Tailteann Cup group stage as they take on Wexford.
After a competitive opening round, Niall Carew’s side will aim to register a win on home soil. Wexford will be looking to do the same in their pursuit of a knockout place.
Throw-in is at 2.30pm, and full live coverage is on KCLR, with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co. – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam, and superfine ground limestone.
Carlow Team to Face Wexford – Tailteann Cup
Goalkeeper
Ben McCarron
Full Back Line
2. Paddy McDonnell
3. Mark Furey
4. Colin Byrne
Half Back Line
5. John Phiri
6. Niall Hickey
7. John Murphy
Midfield
8. Kyle Nolan
9. Conor Doyle
Half Forward Line
10. Ross Dunphy
11. Darragh Foley
12. Mikey Bambrick
Full Forward Line
13. Conor Crowley
14. Kevin Murphy
15. Sean Murphy
Both games available live on KCLR with expert commentary and analysis throughout the weekend.