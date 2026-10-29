Our locally based Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’s “heartbroken” for those impacted by the fatal train crash in Spain.

The Carlow Kilkenny TD was in the area yesterday for another event which was subsequently postponed due to the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Murnane O’Connor issued the following on her socials last night;

ADVERTISEMENT

KCLR News had contacted the Minister for comment – she spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily after landing home;

Thousands of people have protested in Madrid calling for the Prime Minister to resign – Pedro Sanchez has admitted it’s ‘unacceptable’ 68 people were killed, on the same high-speed line as another crash in January.

He says the whole country is grieving.

Three days of mourning have begun.