Carlow company certified as carbon neutral

Personal Carbon budgets could be the way of the future.

They are already in effect in a local company that’s leading the way in The Irish IT sector after being certified as carbon neutral.

Carlow-based cloud and cybersecurity company Stryve says had to use carbon offsetting to achieve that in the short-term but has put a plan in place to make that unneccessary within three years.

CEO Andrew Tobin says individual staff members also have to do the same.

He joined our Brian Redmond on today’s KCLR Live to talk about this and also the HSE cyber attack – listen back to the conversation in full here: