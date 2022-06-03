KCLR News

Carlow company Feedalpha among the regional winners at National Enterprise Awards

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke03/06/2022
Feedalpha collected the regional prize at the National Enterprise Awards final in the Mansion House

Carlow’s representative at the National Enterprise Awards collected one of the big prizes at the Mansion House.

Feedalpha was one of the eight regional winners and will share in a prize fund of €50,000.

The local company, who provide a business tool to help you schedule your social media were the winners in the South East Region.

Cushendale Woollen Mills were flying the flag for Kilkenny.

Aquaculture & Offshore Wind Company Aqualicense from Wicklow won the overall award.

 

