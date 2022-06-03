Carlow company Feedalpha among the regional winners at National Enterprise Awards
Carlow’s representative at the National Enterprise Awards collected one of the big prizes at the Mansion House.
Feedalpha was one of the eight regional winners and will share in a prize fund of €50,000.
The winner of the South East Regional Award is @feedalpha supported by @CarlowLEO #NEAwards #MakingItHappen pic.twitter.com/7b2ACIepFA
— LocalEnterprise.ie (@Loc_Enterprise) June 2, 2022
The local company, who provide a business tool to help you schedule your social media were the winners in the South East Region.
Cushendale Woollen Mills were flying the flag for Kilkenny.
Aquaculture & Offshore Wind Company Aqualicense from Wicklow won the overall award.
We are so delighted 😍 thanks to @CarlowLEO and @comerfordk for the support https://t.co/y5PEVRCcmM
— feedalpha (@feedalpha) June 2, 2022