A local councillor is calling for Carlow Castle to be brought into the spotlight for this year’s Samhain Festival.

Speaking at a recent council meeting, Adrienne Wallace said the 800-year-old castle, with its dark and dramatic history, is the perfect setting for Halloween-themed events.

She says incorporating the landmark into the 10-day programme run by Visual, Carlow Tourism, and Carlow Sports Partnership could boost local tourism and bring fresh energy to the town centre.

She told KCLR News what kind of events could be included: “I think around Halloween time it naturally lends itself as a real draw to a lot of people you could have spooky stories you could have ghost trails, you could project some spooky figures up onto the castle there’s just so much we can do.”