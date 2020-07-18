Carlow councillor is questioning the council on its loan to the Visual Theatre

A Carlow councillor is questioning the Council’s decision to loan almost 300-thousand euro to Visual Theatre.

It was revealed this week that the arts centre had been threatened with imminent closure due to a massive tax bill owed to Revenue.

Carlow County Council are making a 281-thousand-euro loan to save Visual so it will stay open for now.

But Cllr Adrienne Wallace says the local authority didn’t adequately consult councillors about the decision- she said there was very little attempt made in contacting councillors especially as it’s 281,000 euro of public money.

Ms Wallace said she’s very happy to support the arts and believes more money should be pumped into the arts, however, questions still need to be answered.