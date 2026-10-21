A Carlow Councillor says Tullow town is not receiving a fair return from council funding given the amount it generates in commercial rates.

Councillor Will Patton raised his concerns at a recent Tullow Municipal District meeting.

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He pointed out that the town collects around €1.26 million in rates annually, but believes its funding allocations don’t reflect that contribution.

Cllr Patton highlighted the contrast between Tullow and Rathvilly’s open space allocations, noting that Rathvilly received €31k while collecting €45k in rates, however Tullow only received €71k.

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He says local volunteer groups are working hard to improve the town, but need adequate resources to support their efforts.

“Tidy Towns, The Men’s Shed and the Tullow show all work together to make Tullow a great place, but we need resources to make that happen”;