Got an old mattress you’d like to get rid of?

Carlow County Council is hosting a recycling event which runs at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site from today (Tuesday, 5th August) to Saturday (9th August).

All mattresses collected will be sent for recycling, helping to divert bulky waste from landfill, with materials such as metal springs, foam, and textiles set to be recovered and reused in the manufacture of new products saving significant volumes of natural resources.

Further information’s available at carlow.ie