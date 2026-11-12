Carlow County Council has been recognised for its environmental enforcement work.

The local authority achieved a 93 % compliance score in the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2025 assessment of local authorities.

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The council was rated excellent in all bar one of the extensive areas examined by the EPA, much to the satisfaction of Senior Executive Environment Officer Liam Carroll.

Stay tuned to hear his conversation with KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes – that and more on The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm) and if you’ve something to share please text/whatsapp straight to studio: 083 306 96 96.