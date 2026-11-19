Nearly €29 million has been allocated to housing as part of Carlow County Council’s 2027 budget.

Details outlined at a special meeting held yesterday afternoon show that the allocation will cover areas such as social housing, adaptation grants and eight additional emergency beds for those experiencing homelessness.

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Director of Services for Housing, Claire Hartley has been telling KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that despite increases in demand, the local authority has consistently exceeded its housing targets;