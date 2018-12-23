Carlow Farmers Market open for extra day

Carlow Farmers Market is open again today at the Potato Market

All the regular stall-holders are there again until three o’clock this afternoon.

It’s usually only open on Saturdays but because of the special nature of this weekend in the lead-up to Christmas they have added the extra day to their calendar.

Market Chairman Liam Ryan also owns & runs MoyleAbbey Organic Farm and in a year that saw a shortage of seasonal favourites like brussel sprouts due to weather conditions he’s been telling KCLR News that it wasn’t all tough going.