Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses to two thefts in the Ardattin area
The incidents happened over the weekend
Gardaí in Carlow are looking for help in solving two crimes in Ardattin over the weekend.
Gardening tools worth €1,400 were taken from a back garden between 7am on Friday & 7am on Sunday.
Included are an orange Echo hedge cutter, a red strimmer and an orange short reach trimmer.
While a set of two iron flowerpots were taken from outside a house in Rathvarrin, Ardattin on Friday night.
Anybody with information on either incident or who noticed suspicious activity in the area should contact Carlow Town Garda Station.