Carlow GP encourages public to wear face masks

A local doctor there’s no reason most of us can’t wear a face mask.

Face coverings are being made mandatory in shops and other enclosed public spaces as well as on public transport.

There are genuine reasons why some people will be exempt from wearing them but Carlow GP Paula Greally says feeling uncomfortable is not a good enough reason.

She says ”it will feel uncomfortable at first, warmer and even a little restricting, however, you will get used to it.”