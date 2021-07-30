Carlow GP expects they’ll be involved in delivery of vaccines to children

A Carlow GP expects they will be involved in the delivery of vaccines to children.

NIAC has recommended the use of vaccines for those aged 12-15, with the roll-out expected to start for these ages in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen if the mRNA vaccines will also be approved for under 12’s.

Dr Jonathan Jacob from Tyndall Clinic in Carlow says the signs are very encouraging in terms of efficacy and safety.

Hear what he had to say while on The Way It Is with our Sue Nunn last evening: