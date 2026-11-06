The ties between Carlow and Luxembourg continue to be strengthened.

The link dates back to the 6-700s and to the Patron Saint of both areas, Willibrord, and has been built upon with an official twinning for Ireland’s hosting of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

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As part of that, last night the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Marc de Bourcy, and Ambassador of Ireland to Luxembourg Jean McDonald arrived in our locality where they’re expected to remain until Sunday.

Cllr Paul Doogue has more;