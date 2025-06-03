A local TD has criticised the waiting times that prospective drivers are facing, as they struggle to find a slot for their test.

In Carlow and Kilkenny, there are just five testers available, meaning that those who have booked a test are in some cases facing extended wait times.

The RSA has been tasked with reducing waitlist times from a high of 27 weeks at the end of April, to 10 weeks, a goal it says can be accomplished by September.

81,000 prospective drivers are currently waiting on a test nationwide.

However, Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD Peter “Chap” Cleere says that the issue is widespread throughout the region, noting; “Just in the last month alone Minister I’ve spoken to people, mostly younger, from Piltown, Mullinavat, Stoneyford, Graignamanagh, Callan, Thomastown, Kells, Ballyhale, Kilmanagh, Ballyragget, Conahy, Paulstown, St Mullins, Borris, Rathanna, Ballinkillen and Bagenalstown, all of who are waiting patiently to be able sit their test”.

He adds; “It’s particularly unfair to our younger people, some of who are desparate to get their driver’s licence be it for health reasons, be it for work reasons, it’s just not acceptable”.