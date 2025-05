An update on the Women’s Health Action Plan’s being sought by a local Senator.

Social Democrats’ Patricia Stephenson, who’s based on the Carlow Kilkenny border, will later this morning in the Seanad call on the Minister for Health to outline actions being taken to improve women’s experiences and health outcomes within the healthcare system.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is one of the Commencement Matters selected by the Cathaoirleach for discussion and is due to get underway in the next hour. (From 9:30 am).