A Carlow Kilkenny TD has hit out at the government over delays in helping elderly Kilkenny residents return to their flood-damaged homes.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy John McGuinness told of two women in particular who are still unable to live in their houses, despite promises of full support made when the Taoiseach and ministers visited the flooded properties at the start of the year.

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He says one pensioner is still locked out due to a lack of funding, while another cannot face the endless red tape required for basic assistance;