A local TD is stressing the ‘urgent need’ for the delivery of funding put aside for pay increases in the childcare sector.

“That funding must be used for exactly as what is outlined – to pay staff in the sector and implement the increased pay rates.

“This funding is crucial to ensuring we retain workers within the sector and therefore enhancing the opportunities of care and education for our children,” he said.

However, the Deputy has expressed concern on the reports that talks on the Employment Regulation Order (ERO), which is necessary to implement the increased rates of pay, are stalling. Deputy Cleere encouraged all relevant stakeholders to engage to deliver the ringfenced funding and give much reprieve to the sector.

He added: “Retention of qualified staff is paramount in all of this, and key to this is the increased rates of pay for those staff. “The staff of the childcare sector do trojan work. They play a pivotal role in the development of our children, that is why I am encouraging all stakeholders to engage fully and constructively to ensure we deliver the ringfenced funding for the childcare sector. The implementation of the increased pay rates is essential for building capacity in the sector.”

His call comes as group Together for Public Alliance which comprises over 40 civil society organisations, is set to stage a rally outside Leinster House this lunchtime highlighting the lack of action on promises made during the general election campaign.

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says for children to achieve their full potential they need opportunities for care and education and notes; “As part of Budget 2025, there was funding ringfenced to the tune of €45 million to help childcare employers with additional costs arising from increases in new minimum pay rates.