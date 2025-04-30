Local TDs urgently need to prioritise funding for a dangerous stretch of road in south Kilkenny according to one councillor.

The nine-kilometre section of the N25 between Slieverue and Glenmore has already claimed two lives this year, with frequent near misses also reported.

A recent bid for safety improvement funding was turned down by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty says securing funding is crucial to addressing what she describes as a serious and ongoing risk to road users as she’s been outlining to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;