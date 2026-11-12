Developing countries are facing fresh calls for debt relief as COP31 climate negotiations continue in Turkey.

ActionAid Ireland says poorer nations are being forced to spend money repaying debts that could instead be used to protect communities from floods, droughts and extreme weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charity is calling on wealthy countries to take greater responsibility for the climate crisis.

Speaking from the summit, ActionAid CEO and Carlow native Karol Balfe says cancelling debt could help vulnerable countries tackle climate change, noting; “Europe needs to put its money where its mouth is, you know, we’re not paying our fair share in climate finance, 90% of the most extreme weather events are in the global south and those countries are bearing the brunt of this and they’ve done almost nothing to cause the emissions”.