An exhibition will take place tomorrow at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

The event is being hosted by Carlow Photographic Society, which has over 60 members.

The exhibition is free and open to the public from the morning and will be in place until June 8 .

Speaking on The KCLR Daily, Chairperson Eamonn Redmond explained this year’s theme is centered around businesses and the people who work in the local businesses around Carlow. He said it was a wonderful experience and especially to include so many locals in their exhibition.