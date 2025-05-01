The 2025 Tailteann Cup draw has placed Carlow in Group Four alongside Fermanagh, Wexford, and Longford, as the Barrowsiders prepare for a pivotal summer under interim manager Joe Murphy.

Murphy was appointed on April 1st following the surprise departure of Shane Curran and had little time to work with the squad before Carlow’s Leinster Senior Football Championship preliminary round clash against Meath in Navan. Despite the loss, Murphy took positives from the performance, saying his side “showed character” in a challenging opening test.

Now, all eyes turn to the Tailteann Cup as Carlow begin their group campaign away to Fermanagh on the weekend of May 10th/11th. That’s followed by a home tie against Wexford on May 17th/18th, before closing the group stage at a neutral venue against Longford on May 31st/June 1st. The top three sides from each group progress, with the second and third-placed teams entering a preliminary quarter-final on June 7th/8th, and the top team going straight into the quarter-finals on June 14th/15th.

The semi-finals take place on June 21st/22nd, with the final set for July 12th/13th, giving Murphy and Carlow a clear summer roadmap to follow.

Elsewhere in the Tailteann Cup draw:

– Offaly, fresh off their Division Three League title win, are in Group Two with Wicklow, Waterford, and neighbours Laois.

– Group One contains Kildare, Tipperary, Leitrim, and Sligo.

– Former champions Westmeath are joined by Limerick, Antrim, and London in Group Three.

Meanwhile, the Sam Maguire Championship draw has also set up some intriguing potential matchups. Dublin and Derry are drawn in Group Four along with the Ulster finalists – either Armagh or Donegal – and the winner of the Connacht final between Mayo and Galway. If Armagh lose that Ulster final, they’ll face the possibility of going up against the reigning All-Ireland champions in the group stage.

The other Sam Maguire groups are:

– Group One: Tyrone, Cavan, Connacht runners-up, and Ulster champions.

– Group Two: Kerry or Clare (Munster winners), Roscommon, Cork, and Leinster runners-up (Louth or Meath).

– Group Three: Leinster champions, beaten Munster finalists, Monaghan, and Down.

As for Carlow, the focus is firmly on the Tailteann Cup, where new leadership, home support, and a competitive group offer a fresh opportunity to make a summer statement.