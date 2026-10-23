Three sisters who were seriously injured in the fatal M9 crash in Kildare earlier this year say they’re grateful for the “incredible generosity” from the public.

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Ella Hendricken and Niamh and Alma Kinsella and a young boy were hurt when a car driving the wrong way down the motorway crashed into their vehicle.

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A Go-Fund me page has raised over €830,000 to help with their recovery.

The five teenagers in the other car died as a result.

In an update online, the three sisters have thanked people for their well wishes and for helping them through “one of the most difficult chapters” of their lives.