A Carlow town premises has been evacuated and sealed off following an incident this evening.

KCLR News understands what’s believed to have been shots were fired in the Fairgreen area with emergency services notified just after 6pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardai are at the retail premises where a scene’s been preserved – the Arm Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has also been requested to attend.

A spokesperson says “At this time, there is no further concern for public safety”.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with footage to not share it on social media or messaging apps and to instead contact them at the town garda station on 059 9136620.