Carlow’s Visual Theatre is celebrating a standout year, with a 35% rise in revenue in 2024.

In a presentation to county councillors it was revealed 119 shows and a role in major festivals like Pan Celtic and Samhain proved popular.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate events surged while bar takings rose 22% reflecting growing public engagement and indicating how the venue continues to thrive as a cultural and economic asset at the heart of the local arts scene.