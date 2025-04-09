The CEO of Walsh Whiskey, a local distillery based in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow has expressed concern that Donald Trump’s tariffs could force his company to explore new regions for selling its products.

John Griffin, speaking to KCLR News, addressed the impact of U.S. tariffs on Irish whiskey, noting that the U.S. remains the largest market for the popular drink. However, he warned that ongoing economic uncertainty, amplified by the tariffs, might prompt whiskey producers to consider other markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Griffin’s comments came after the European Union decided to drop bourbon whiskey and wines from its list of potential target areas for retaliatory tariffs, signaling a shift in trade negotiations. While this decision offers some relief, Mr. Griffin emphasised that the larger issue of tariff uncertainty could still affect Irish whiskey sales.

With tariffs continuing to fluctuate, Mr. Griffin indicated that Irish whiskey producers might be forced to seek alternative markets outside of the U.S. to maintain growth. “The U.S. has been a crucial market for Irish whiskey, but with the current economic climate, we have to be prepared to look elsewhere if necessary,” he said.

The future of the whiskey industry hangs in the balance as trade policies and economic uncertainties continue to evolve.