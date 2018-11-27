Carlow woman on climate pilgrimage says everybody can do something
“You can do something to help our country become a more shining example” so says the Carlow woman on Climate Pilgrimage.

The 1,500km journey began at The Vatican in Rome on October 4 & the destination is Katowice in Poland for COP24, the UN Climate conference which begins on December 3.

Jane Mellett from Ardattin joined the group in Northern Italy four weeks ago.

Speaking on The Way It Is last evening from the Czech Republic Ms Mellett said while we can feel helpless about climate-related issues, we all have a role to play.

Ms Mellett added that taking part herself has had a profound impact.

 

