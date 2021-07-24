KCLR News

Carlow woman to abseil off Croke Park to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland

Kathleen Chada from Ballinkillen will jump off Croke Park today

A Local woman who is scared of heights will take a leap of faith today and abseil off Croke Park for a charitable cause.

Kathleen Chada from Ballinkillen,  Bagenalstown, will jump off Croke Park to raise much needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland which is a charity she holds dear to her heart.

Speaking to KCLR news – Kathleen said ”Down Syndrome Ireland is a very close charity to my heart. I have two cousins who gave birth to two beautiful children with Down Syndrome and I have seen the joy they’ve brought into our lives – especially during our struggles. I would welcome any support and you can do so by going to – https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11408616_kathleen-and-celine-jump-for-dsi.html

