A Carlow-Kilkenny TD is calling for greater scrutiny of online sick certificates amid concerns over the financial pressures being placed on small businesses.

Deputy Peter “Chap” Cleere raised the issue in the Dáil, questioning whether adequate clinical assessments are being conducted when long-term medical certs are issued digitally.

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He stressed that the aim is not to question employees who are genuinely ill, but to ensure the system remains fair to employers who are required to provide statutory sick pay.

The Fianna Fáil TD noted that local businesses are increasingly raising concerns regarding workplace absenteeism linked to websites issuing digital certificates without in-person consultations.

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“But there’s also a wider policy consideration here. We have introduced statutory sick pay obligations for employers, and there have been discussions about extending those entitlements further. But if we’re asking businesses to carry greater responsibilities, surely we must also ensure that the certification system underpinning those responsibilities is robust and properly overseen.” said Deputy Cleere.