Carlow’s Garden Festival will start today

Carlow’s Garden Festival’s due to get underway today.

Nine days of events will begin to unfold, beginning with a garden tour led by gold medal winner RHS Chelsea and Hampton Court flower shows Paul Martin.

He’s promising to take you on a journey through Delta’s Sensory Gardens, including the Celtic Walk, the formal Rose Garden, the Five Senses Garden and the Stolen Child Garden.

That’s this morning from 11am and tickets must be booked in advance online.

Then over the next few days the baton’s handed to the likes of Éanna Ní Lamhna and Philippa Bayliss and more.