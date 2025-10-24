Carlow’s Lara Gillespie has achieved sporting immortality — becoming a World Champion after a stunning victory at the Track Cycling World Championships in Chile overnight.

The 24-year-old produced an outstanding performance to take gold in the elimination race, holding off a fierce challenge from Britain’s Katie Archibald to claim the world title.

It marks another major milestone in what has been a remarkable year for Gillespie, who also won the European Championship in the same event back in February.

Her triumph is one for the history books — it’s only the third time an Irish athlete has ever won a track world title, and the first since Martin Irvine captured gold 13 years ago.



A proud moment for Irish sport, and a golden one for Carlow’s own Lara Gillespie.