Caution’s being advised for road users in Carlow and Kilkenny following a wet and windy night.

Both counties underwent a lashing from Mother Nature with a good deal of surface water about.

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Watch out for that if heading out, with debris on some routes also.

Met Éireann’s outlook for the rest of the day shows that any lingering rain will gradually clear northeastwards through the morning, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. It’s also set to be a little warmer than yesterday with temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees expected.

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Meanwhile, winds are set to whip up along the Irish coastline;

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