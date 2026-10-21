An urgent recall’s been issued for Aldi hairdryers which pose a risk of electric shock or fire.

The consumer watchdog’s warning customers who bought an Ambiano Ionic Hairdryer between August and September 2025 to immediately stop using the device.

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Around 5,400 affected devices, which came in black, white, yellow, and orange, have been sold in Ireland.

CCPC Director of Communications Aoibhín de Burca is urging people not to take any risks with their safety, even if it appears to be working.

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“If anyone has one of these hairdryers, they need to stop using it immediately and they should return it to their nearest Aldi and get a full refund”.

“We urge consumers, don’t take any risks with your safety in terms of this”.