Carlow native Karol Balfe, who is the head of ActionAid Ireland has accused the European Union of failing to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

She says the EU needs to move beyond statements of condemnation and take meaningful action, including suspending its preferential trade agreement with Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balfe’s criticised Europe’s response to the humanitarian crisis, with families in Gaza heading into winter in flooded tents, without clean water or sanitation.

The charity is calling for an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid and urgent repairs to damaged infrastructure;

ADVERTISEMENT

“Families in Gaza are facing just hellish conditions”.

“The majority of the population in Gaza has been displaced several times, now they’re living in tents that are flooded… children are dying of hypothermia and starvation”.

“We need sanctions against Israel… when you have a population that’s being starved and flooded out of existence, it’s just unbelievable that the European Union continues to have this preferential agreement with Israel”.