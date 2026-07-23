Angels In The Sky Danny Sixx

Cé A Chum Kila

Irish Goodbye Kneecap Feat. Kae Tempest

With the Radio On The Sentimental Tourists

Move Closer Fin Furey

Best Shakalak

Eleven Maverick Sabre

Anna With The Silver Arrow Ellie O’Neill

Exhale Kate Prendergast

Cautious April Cleary

The Night They Laid Me Out (Live in Studio 2 KCLR) Greene And Shine

Secret Chord Cooks But We’re Chefs

Maggie Na Bhflaitheas lullahush

Dont Say You’re Gone The Whileaways

We Bring The Summer With Us Horslips

Sunburst Horslips

Hate Me Now Sadhbh Keane

Sunrise Paul Holmes

Sunlight KIDD and Podge Collins Feat. Téga

Bobinov Bricknasty

Foul Strange Boy Feat. Rebel Phoenix

Grown Up Boys Tommy Keyes

Golden Things (Live) Molly O’Mahony

She Sits With The Moon Richie Healy

A Job That I Can Do SJ McArdle