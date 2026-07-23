|Angels In The Sky
|Danny Sixx
|Cé A Chum
|Kila
|Irish Goodbye
|Kneecap Feat. Kae Tempest
|With the Radio On
|The Sentimental Tourists
|Move Closer
|Fin Furey
|Best
|Shakalak
|Eleven
|Maverick Sabre
|Anna With The Silver Arrow
|Ellie O’Neill
|Exhale
|Kate Prendergast
|Cautious
|April Cleary
|The Night They Laid Me Out (Live in Studio 2 KCLR)
|Greene And Shine
|Secret Chord
|Cooks But We’re Chefs
|Maggie Na Bhflaitheas
|lullahush
|Dont Say You’re Gone
|The Whileaways
|We Bring The Summer With Us
|Horslips
|Sunburst
|Horslips
|Hate Me Now
|Sadhbh Keane
|Sunrise
|Paul Holmes
|Sunlight
|KIDD and Podge Collins Feat. Téga
|Bobinov
|Bricknasty
|Foul
|Strange Boy Feat. Rebel Phoenix
|Grown Up Boys
|Tommy Keyes
|Golden Things (Live)
|Molly O’Mahony
|She Sits With The Moon
|Richie Healy
|A Job That I Can Do
|SJ McArdle
|Samhradh, Samhradh
|The Gloaming
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