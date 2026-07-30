|Strong Heart
|Jan
|Sunrise
|Paul Holmes
|Fitzcarraldo
|The Frames
|Star Ride
|Barry J Walsh
|With the Radio On
|The Sentimental Tourists
|Overdose
|Fake Saint
|Dead Letters
|The Savage Hearts
|Older
|Opentide
|Lay Me Down
|The Frames
|Cautious
|April Cleary
|Brothers and Sisters
|Hurriyya
|Grace
|Tyler Duncan
|Revelate
|The Frames
|Fake
|The Frames
|Could Be Dancin’
|Johnluke
|Cé A Chum
|Kila
|Misery Hill
|Street Leagues
|The Look Of Love
|Paddy Hanna
|I’ll Be You, Be Me
|Glen Hansard
|Grace Beneath The Pines
|Glen Hansard
|She Sits With The Moon (Live In Park Version)
|Richie Healy
|Land Of My Other
|The Breath
|Áthas
|The Gloaming
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