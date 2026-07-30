Strong Heart Jan

Sunrise Paul Holmes

Fitzcarraldo The Frames

Star Ride Barry J Walsh

With the Radio On The Sentimental Tourists

Overdose Fake Saint

Dead Letters The Savage Hearts

Older Opentide

Lay Me Down The Frames

Cautious April Cleary

Brothers and Sisters Hurriyya

Grace Tyler Duncan

Revelate The Frames

Fake The Frames

Could Be Dancin’ Johnluke

Cé A Chum Kila

Misery Hill Street Leagues

The Look Of Love Paddy Hanna

I’ll Be You, Be Me Glen Hansard

Grace Beneath The Pines Glen Hansard

She Sits With The Moon (Live In Park Version) Richie Healy

Land Of My Other The Breath