Following Indigo’s Ego

Comeback Queen Kairen Caine

International Day Call Collective_Feat_Toshín Bankole

The End Chemical Addiction

Wet Paint Girl In The Year Above

Bloodsucker Delivery Service

Atlas BellX1

Before the Fall The Southern Fold

Queen Of Ashes Christian Cohle

Hares On The Mountain Radie Peat

Green Grows The Laurel Kris Drever

Blackrock Island Lennon’s Revelry

Tongue Fontaines D.C.

The Fury The River Filth

The Right Side (Of History) Track Dogs

No More Kings Paul J Bolger

What Dreams Are Made Of MaryAnn

Ór Banríon

Samhain Jack O’Rourke

Nothing To Fear The Southern Fold

They Tried To Bury Us Clare Sands

Vincent Jack Lukeman

Signals Sadhbh Keane

Saint Stephen’s Green Slow YoYo