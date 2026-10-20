|Following
|Indigo’s Ego
|Comeback Queen
|Kairen Caine
|International Day
|Call Collective_Feat_Toshín Bankole
|The End
|Chemical Addiction
|Wet Paint
|Girl In The Year Above
|Bloodsucker
|Delivery Service
|Atlas
|BellX1
|Before the Fall
|The Southern Fold
|Queen Of Ashes
|Christian Cohle
|Hares On The Mountain
|Radie Peat
|Green Grows The Laurel
|Kris Drever
|Blackrock Island
|Lennon’s Revelry
|Tongue
|Fontaines D.C.
|The Fury
|The River Filth
|The Right Side (Of History)
|Track Dogs
|No More Kings
|Paul J Bolger
|What Dreams Are Made Of
|MaryAnn
|Ór
|Banríon
|Samhain
|Jack O’Rourke
|Nothing To Fear
|The Southern Fold
|They Tried To Bury Us
|Clare Sands
|Vincent
|Jack Lukeman
|Signals
|Sadhbh Keane
|Saint Stephen’s Green
|Slow YoYo
|Soon
|My Bloody Valentine
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