|Sweet Dreams & a Judas Kiss (Freaky Blinders Mix)
|This Violet Ocean
|In My Time
|ahouseisdead
|Hideaway
|Shimmer Boy
|Ocean Song
|San Rocco
|House From Here
|Opentide
|Pure Fury
|Niamh McKinney
|Some Times
|Aengus Devine
|To Be Strong
|The Kates
|Turn It Up (Live in KCLR)
|Lucy McWilliams
|They Tried To Bury Us
|Clare Sands
|Good Old Days
|Ó hEaráin
|Samhain
|Jack O’Rourke
|Eleanor Plunkett
|David Murphy
|Social Vampire
|Tony St. Ledger
|Grá Nó Crá
|Don McKevitt
|All Kibrien Are On A Spree
|The Wran
|Remember Days
|Tom O’Driscoll
|Reason Why
|CABL
|Power Station
|Maurice Whitmore
|Belly Of The Beast
|Whozyerman?
|Apple Tree
|The Kates
|Where Does The Wind Go
|Lucy McWilliams
|The Liberty Tree
|Karan Casey
|Signals
|Sadhbh Keane
|Heartlands
|The Endless Parade
|Bridget Cruise
|David Murphy
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