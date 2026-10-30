Sweet Dreams & a Judas Kiss (Freaky Blinders Mix) This Violet Ocean

In My Time ahouseisdead

Hideaway Shimmer Boy

Ocean Song San Rocco

House From Here Opentide

Pure Fury Niamh McKinney

Some Times Aengus Devine

To Be Strong The Kates

Turn It Up (Live in KCLR) Lucy McWilliams

They Tried To Bury Us Clare Sands

Good Old Days Ó hEaráin

Samhain Jack O’Rourke

Eleanor Plunkett David Murphy

Social Vampire Tony St. Ledger

Grá Nó Crá Don McKevitt

All Kibrien Are On A Spree The Wran

Remember Days Tom O’Driscoll

Reason Why CABL

Power Station Maurice Whitmore

Belly Of The Beast Whozyerman?

Apple Tree The Kates

Where Does The Wind Go Lucy McWilliams

The Liberty Tree Karan Casey

Signals Sadhbh Keane

Heartlands The Endless Parade