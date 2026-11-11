|Figure It Out
|Oracle Villa
|Scars (Radio Edit)
|Keywest
|Going Home
|The Swine
|What’s After Happening
|Fynch
|Somebody Somewhere
|Power Of Dreams
|Following
|Indigo’s Ego
|Those Days
|Killian Keating
|Intro / Roseland
|Banríon
|Aint’ No Love (Live In KCLR)
|Fionn Oh
|The Moon And Stars
|Radie Peat
|Lord Franklin
|Kevin Burke / Micheál Ó’Dómhnaill
|Call Of The Dullahan
|Cormac Leahy
|Trim the Velvet
|Caitlín Nic Gabhann
|When The Fun Stops
|Malaki
|Better Days
|Seán Coady
|Lowlands Low
|Notify Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
|Dragging and Pulling
|Paul Holmes
|Some Times
|Aengus Devine
|Carolina in the Fall
|Acoustic Bloom
|Na Gamhna Geala
|Trú
|HimNotTo
|Banríon
|Knockaraha (Live At Unitarian Church)
|Gerr Walsh
|Risk It All
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Yelp
|The Next New Low
|Equanimity
|Slow YoYo
|Eleanor Rigby’s Jig
|Frankie Gavin
|The Strayaway Child
|Brian Leach
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