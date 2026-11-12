|The Fear
|Oracle Villa
|No Guts No Glory
|Keywest
|Follow
|Joycult
|When The Fun Stops
|Malaki
|Bang Bang You’re Dead
|Wasps vs Humans
|Pure Fury
|Niamh McKinney
|Stupid Boy
|Carrie Fitz
|Hairnet
|Banríon
|Sáimhín Só
|Fionn Oh
|This Guy’s In Love With You
|Paddy Hanna
|In The Darkness
|Edel Meade
|Willow Gardens
|Radie Peat
|Tony’s House
|Swim
|Planxty George Brabazon
|Paahto & The Bull
|Tokyo
|The Deviators
|Another Love Song
|David Kitt
|Going Home
|The Swine
|Hector Grey
|The Prongs
|Starting Out
|Paul Hogan
|Na Gamhna Geala
|Trú
|Those Days
|Killian Keating
|Here In The Morning
|Banríon
|Curlew Song
|Clare Sands Feat. Ríoghnach Connolly
|Am I Choosing Right
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|They’ve Been Swimming
|Scullion
|The Power and the Glory
|Horslips
|That’s Alright (Part 2)
|One Morning In August
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