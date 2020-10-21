Ceol Anocht: Interview : Gordon Barry (24/9/2020)

I first came across Gordon Barry as part of the Songwriters In The Round series of gigs in 2014. He’s a thoughtful, considered songwriter with an understated sense of humour. We’ve met a few times in Studio 2 and each time he leaves a sense of art and craft, a sense of his striving for the moment, taking care of each line. Tea, chats, great songs. What’s better than that?

His recorded work is beautifully produced and shows an attention to detail that’s obvious when you hear him speak about his music.

If you don’t believe, here’s what Steve Earle had to say about Gordon’s time at his songwriting camp and his (award winning) song “The Devil And St. Jesus”: Steve said “Gordon Barry is the best songwriter to come out of Camp Copperhead. But make no mistake, he was already a special songwriter when he got there”.

I can’t argue with that.

We caught up online after a few technical issues threatened to scupper things. Always a pleasure.

All The Live Long Year is available on all major streaming services and from his website