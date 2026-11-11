Róisín’s latest album is a move from her earlier signature sound, and as she said herself :

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“It’s a time capsule of feelings & experiences from 2022-2024, it feels like reading your old diary, laughing and tearing up over a previous version of you.

Me and Diarmuid recorded the album last year over a cathartic two weeks in Kildare with Henry & Lile and in the Shandon shed with Cosmo. Doc makes music sound exactly like how it does in my head & I can’t thank him enough for all the work he did on the album.

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One of favourite parts of making music is working with so many amazing artists, so honoured that my darling housemate Stephen Sorensen designed the vinyl with Paddy Critchley’s beautiful painting as the album cover! It’s so special!

It’s got a very chilled feeling and beautiful sound throughout and it’s been difficult to pick just 4 tracks as a featured album. It was lovely to catch up to get more of an idea of the making of the album and Róisín’s process.

You can pick up a copy on Bandcamp