Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #236 – 27/5/2020
The Music Room Sessions
…tonight’s playlist:
|On The Phone
|Trophy Wife
|Fight Me
|Zapho
|Spring And Summer
|Last Orders
|Close Call
|The DC Experiment
|You Can Close Your Eyes
|Ger O’Donnell / Emma Langford
|Abigail
|CHERYM
|Moving To The Beat
|Priorland
|Honey
|BBBlonde
|Long Way From Love
|Laux
|Lonely As Me
|Partland
|Dew Claw
|The Natural History Museum
|At First Light
|Hayes / Leslie
|Sci Fi Boy
|All Is Leaf
|Ag Tuirlingt
|Úna Keane