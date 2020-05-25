Gold Medal Kids
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #236 – 27/5/2020

The Music Room Sessions

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 25/05/2020
Ceol Anocht

…tonight’s playlist:

On The Phone Trophy Wife
Fight Me Zapho
Spring And Summer Last Orders
Close Call The DC Experiment
You Can Close Your Eyes Ger O’Donnell / Emma Langford
Abigail CHERYM
Moving To The Beat Priorland
Honey BBBlonde
Long Way From Love Laux
Lonely As Me Partland
Dew Claw The Natural History Museum
At First Light Hayes / Leslie
Sci Fi Boy All Is Leaf
Ag Tuirlingt Úna Keane
Close